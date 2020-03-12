Aug. 23, 1944 - March 9, 2020

Jimmy Rowe passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with Chaplain Nolan Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Jimmy was born August 23, 1944, in Sugarland, Texas, to Benson Rowe and Frances Louise Rowe-Meier. Jimmy graduated from Waco High, Class of 1962. He entered the army and served as a helicopter mechanic from 1964 to 1967. After the Army, Jimmy worked as an aircraft mechanic, retrained as a farm machinery mechanic, and worked for Ford Tractor. Again, Jimmy retrained and worked for 23 years as an ac/heating technician at Hillcrest Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Gillet; and nephew, David Gillet.

He is survived by sister, Ellen Feagin; niece, Beth Velez; and nephews, John Gillet and Stephen Gillet.

Jimmy was a beloved brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He enjoyed NASCAR, music, and Baylor basketball.

Pallbearers will be Mike Velez, Randy McInroe, John Gillet, Stephen Gillet, Tray Arthur, and Charlie Eklund.

He contributed to organizations such as UNICEF and St. Jude's Children Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to one of those in his name would be appreciated.

Service information

Mar 12
Visitation
Thursday, March 12, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Mar 13
Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
10:00AM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

