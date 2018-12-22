George Wesley RounsavallMarch 30, 1965 - Oct. 27, 2018George W. Rounsavall, 53, of Waco, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at his home. Graveside services will be Saturday, Dec. 22, at 11am at Oakwood Cemetery.George was born March 30, 1965, to Tex and Jo Ann (Woods) Rounsavall in Dallas, TX. George grew up in Waco and attended Waco schools. He had a great love for horses, country music and western dancing. He had several different jobs, but his favorite was when he worked on local ranches with horses.George was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Darlene Fullerton, and Sherry Hughs; brothers, Bobby Ryno and Charles Rounsavall, all from Waco.Survivors include Robert Rounsavall and wife, Michelle of Argyle, TX, Donny Ryno and wife, Karla, of Rainbow, TX, and Sherry Rounsavall of Waco; brothers-in-law, Rick Fullerton & Mike Hughs of Waco; & several nieces, nephews & extended family.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
