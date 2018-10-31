Thomas Ross, Sr.Nov. 11, 1931 - Oct. 27, 2018Thomas "Sink" Ross Sr., age 86, of Waco, passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 in Waco. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m., Thursday, November 1, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum chapel in Waco, with The Rev. Bob Johns and Connor Griffin officiating. The family will receive visitors from 1:30 p.m. until service time, Thursday, Nov. 1, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum.Thomas was born, November 11, 1931, in Oglesby, the son of Paul and May (Ashby) Ross. He was a 1948 graduate of Oglesby High School. On May 26, 1951, he was united in marriage to Janis Huddleston in Waco. Thomas was a member of First Baptist Church of Woodway. He was also a 32nd Degree Master Mason. Thomas worked for Hercules as an X-Ray technician for 49 years. He enjoyed drinking coffee at Whataburger with friends, watching football, playing golf, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 58 years, Janis Fay Ross; two brothers and one sister.Survivors include two sisters and eight brothers; two sons, Tommy Ross Jr. and wife, Brandi, of Lorena, and Brett Lee Ross and wife, Becky, of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Mattie Ross, Laura Ross, Mallory Ross, Josh Ross, and Kaitlyn Ross; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
