Kevin Maurice RossOct. 16, 1971 - Sept. 23, 2019Kevin M. Ross, of Waco, passed away September 23, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Mary's Baptist Church. Wake from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., Friday, Oct 4, at the funeral home. Burial in Doris Miller Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

