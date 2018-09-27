Joyce RossDec. 30, 1933 - Sept. 24, 2018Helen Joyce Ross went home to be with her LORD and Savior, Monday, September 24, 2018. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 29, at Northside Church of Christ. Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 29, at Hamilton Beaman Cemetery Corsicana, Texas. Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 28, at Bellmead Funeral Home.She was born in Mildred, Texas, December 30, 1933, to Holman Ole Olsen and Lila Farmer Olsen. Joyce grew up in Corsicana, Texas. She married Bill Ross on April 27, 1957. They raised two sons. A graduate of Baylor University, Mrs. Ross was a retired teacher. She taught in Connally ISD and Hubbard ISD.Joyce has attended the Northside Church of Christ for the past 21 years. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.Joyce is survived by Russell Ross and wife, Marca, of Waco; son, Randall and wife, Monica, of Waxahachie. She enjoyed being MeeMee to: Jessica Ross Carver and husband, Chase, of San Antonio, Curtis Ross, wife, Kristina; and great grandson, Benjamin of College Station. It was also her delight to be honorary MeeMee to Mitchell, Ally and Alaina Williams, Krista Schulz, Sarah and Allison Bruton.She is survived by siblings: Betty Beamon, Ben and Glendene Acock, Ole and Judy Olsen, Darrell and Darlyn Olsen, and James and Martha Olsen. Joyce is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
