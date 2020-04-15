Laura Marie Rosen
August 7, 1946 - April 8, 2020
Laura Marie Rosen passed away peacefully at home on April 8, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Laura was born on August 7, 1946, in Waco, Texas, to a large family and was the self-admitted extremely shy middle child. Laura graduated from Richfield High in 1964 and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of North Texas and her master's degree from Texas Woman's University, focusing her work on children with significant development disorders, including autism. She received additional training at the East Texas State Autism Institute and enjoyed a distinguished career as an educator for over 48 years.
For the last 15 years, Laura served as an Educational Consultant in Special Education programs throughout several school districts in the greater Houston area, helping teachers develop new skills to ensure their students would have more options in life. Throughout her career she worked with thousands of students, families, and educators, and leaves behind a legacy that extends beyond the classroom. Her passion, dedication, advocacy, love of learning, commitment to shared knowledge, strong vision for those with disabilities, and devotion to never allow any student to be underestimated, regardless of ability, have made a lasting impact on many.
Throughout her illness, Laura never lost her spirit and was able to continue living a deeply meaningful life, spending time with her family, pursuing the latest holistic food trends, watching her favorite shows on Netflix, and continuing her work in education.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Eunice Rosen; her sister, Linda Edwards and brother-in-law, James Keith "Tex" Edwards. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Emily Rosen; sister, Debbie and husband, Tommy Baird; brother, Louis Rosen and wife, Raylynn; cousin, Sherry and husband, Lenny Dubin; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews from the Rosen, Edwards, Baird, Dubin, and Harelik families.
The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Charles Levenback of MD Anderson Cancer Center. His care and commitment to Laura throughout her courageous battle with cancer was not only a comfort to Laura, but to her entire family.
A private graveside service was held on Monday, April 13, in accordance with the current restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19.
For those who wish to honor Laura's life, donations may be made in her memory to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
