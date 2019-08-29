Roslyn Ann Rose Sept. 29, 1952 - Aug. 24, 2019Roslyn was born and raised in Waco, Tx. She attended J.H Hines Elementary, G.L. Wiley Jr. High School and A.J, Moore High School.She was preceeded in death by her mother, Connie Hubert; father, Randolph Hubert, son, Maryea Rose.;She is survived by husband, Larry Rose; daughter, Kellee Rose Hawkins, Kacee Rose, and Kandice Rose; siblings, Dorcus Thomas, Sharon Brooks, Vicki Thomas, Janet Reed, James Herbert, Commie Scott, Ronnie Herbert, and Regina Cuffie. Services will be 12:15 p.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 404 Austin, Ave., Pasadena, Texas 77502Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

