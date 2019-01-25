Leslee RoseNov. 18, 1983 - Jan. 22, 2019Leslee Hunter Rose, 35 of Groesbeck, Texas. Passed away Tuesday, January 22, 2019 in Groesbeck. Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 26, with a visitation at 1:00 p.m., at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. The Reverend Curtis Holland officiating. Interment to follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

