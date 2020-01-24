D'Amber Rose-ChildersAug. 9, 1995 - Jan. 17, 2020D'Amber Denise Rose-Childers passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church, 1121 N 6th St, in Waco.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of D'Amber Rose-Childers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries