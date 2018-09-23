Paul P. RosasAug. 25, 1921 - Sept. 20, 2018Paul P. Rosas passed away Thursday, September 20, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, September 24, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church with Fr. Eduardo Jazo officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Rosary will be at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, September 23, with visitation following in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home Chapel. Paul was born August 25, 1921, in Gonzales, Texas, to Joe and Facunda Rosas. He worked at the V.A. Hospital in Waco, and he enjoyed boxing, baseball, the Dallas Cowboys and going to visit his family in Houston.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucy Rosas; and one daughter, Rita Garcia. He is survived by his daughter, Dora Rosas; three grandsons, Richard, Robert and Michael Garcia; and four great-grandchildren, Iliana, Xavier, Alessandra and Gabriel Garcia. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
