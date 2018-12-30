Joe Garcia Romo, Sr.July 1, 1948 - Dec. 27, 2018Joe Garcia Romo, Sr., 70, of Chilton, passed away Thursday, December 27, 2018. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Monday, December 31, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. The family will receive visitors 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Sunday, December 30, with Rosary held at 6:00 PM, at the funeral home.Joe was born July 1, 1948 to Robert and Maria Garcia Romo in Waco, Texas. He married Julia Romo December 17, 1966, she preceded him in death October 9, 1998. They had four children together. Joe married Victoria Gamiz March 30, 2001 in Waco. He worked for the City of Waco as a custodian supervisor for many years. Joe loved to BBQ, enjoyed collecting cars and pawn shopping. His favorite things included the Dallas Cowboys, loud music, and long road trips. Joe was a big jokester with a huge heart, and he believed that family was always first.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Barney Romo; and sister, Alice Ordonez.Joe is survived by his wife, Victoria; children, Mary Rodriguez and husband Jesse, Nancy Morales and husband Jaime, Joe G. Romo, Jr. and wife Amanda, Virginia Morales and husband Abram, Cristina Lerma; grandchildren, Vanessa Williams, Jesse A. Rodriguez, Jonathan Romo, Leticia Rodriguez, Juliana Morales, Julian Romo, Aubrey Morales, Nathaniel Morales, A.J. Morales, Joe Angel Rodriguez, Jojo Morales; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Romo, Lupe Romo; sisters, Janie Felan, Luisa Olivarez, Susie Walker; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
