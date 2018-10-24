Rocky Dale RomineApril 30, 1956 - Oct. 20, 2018Rocky Dale Romine, 62 of China Spring, passed away Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Providence Health Center surrounded by his sons and family.Memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 25, 2018, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.View the full obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

