Joe T. Rojo
March 26, 1980 - July 30, 2019
A loving husband, son, brother and friend, Joe Tobar Rojo truly was a Superman. Joe went to be with God on July 30, 2019. He was born in Waco, Texas, March 26, 1980. The fourth of six children, Joe had an amazing personality, sense of humor and displayed a love for music early in his life.
Joe excelled academically and became a proud member of the University High School marching band where he met lifelong friends and became a section leader. Joe was someone who others looked for guidance and support. That love for music would take Joe to San Marcos where he would attend Texas State University.
Joe remained in the Central Texas area and not long after, met the love of his life, Rita Gutierrez, in 2003. They bought a home in Austin, grew as their own little family and spent countless, wonderful moments together.
Joe also had a love for comics, especially Superman, superheroes and had a heart of gold. He was adventurous, kind and always willing to help family and friends. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Joe was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gregorio Tobar, Maria Mansolo, Espiridion Rojo Barrera, Augustina Rojo Chavez.
Joe is survived by his wife, Rita Gutierrez; parents, Alfredo and Gloria Rojo; sister, Benita Rojo; brother, George Rojo; brother, Ruben Rojo; brother, Rafael Rojo; sister, Cristela Marquez and brother-in-law. RJ Marquez. Joe is also survived by the Melendez family, the Gutierrez family, the Martinez family and the Barragan family.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Drive, Waco, TX, with the Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, 2124 S 5th St, Waco, Texas.
