Anthony Rojas
May 30, 1994 - March 16, 2020
Anthony Cruz Rojas, 25, of Dallas, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. A private rosary will be held at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by a private graveside at Oakwood cemetery. A celebration of Anthony's life will be held at a later date.
Anthony was born May 30, 1994, in Irving, Texas. Anthony was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where he served as an alter server. He was a very happy person whose smile was electric and love was pure. If you knew Anthony, he was your friend for life. He enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers and his Conrad High School softball team. Anthony had dreams of becoming a wrestler; it was his lifeline. "Don't chase the money, chase the dream."
He was preceded in death by his sister, Micaela Rojas; grandparents, Seferino Vasquez, Benito Rojas, Sr. and Visenta Rojas.
Anthony is survived by his mother, Rose Rojas; father, Raymond Rojas, Sr.; brother, Ramon Rojas, Jr. and wife, Velina; sister, Celina Rojas; nieces, Allison and Adriana Rojas; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Lopez, V., Frank Gregory DeLeon, Roman Rodriguez, Jr., Raymond Lopez, VI., Christopher Paredes, Brian Nelson, Jose Cervantes, and Daniel Grullon.
