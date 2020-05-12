Pauline Rogers
October 10, 1922 - May 9, 2020
Pauline Mounce Rogers, age 97, of West, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her granddaughter's residence in Robinson. Private Family Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, May 13, at Bold Springs Cemetery near West (live stream will start 11:00 a.m). A Memorial Service will be held at a later date once larger gatherings are permissible.
Pauline was born October 10, 1922, in Walnut Springs, the daughter of William Ira and Anna (Cureton) Mounce. She attended schools in Waco. On December 24, 1942, she was united in marriage to R.B. "Buddy" Rogers in Waco. Buddy preceded her in death on February 12, 2007. Buddy and Pauline moved to Rogers Hill in 1946 and owned the Rogers Hill Store for 47 years. To say Pauline had a servant's heart would be an understatement. There have been many neighbors, friends, and family through the years who counted on Pauline to take them in for as long as they needed. Rogers Hill Store was a place of community and fellowship for so many because Buddy and Pauline always had a place at their table. To know Pauline Rogers was to love her. She enjoyed country music, dancing, going to the casino, playing cards, Bingo, and the best of days was any day with her entire family. To be Nene's grandchild was a true gift.
Pauline was also preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Bill Mounce, Myrtle McKinney, Dorothy Rudinger, Kay French, Butch Mounce, and Barbara Fisher; and her best friend of over 65 years, Lucy McCartney.
Survivors include her only child, Richard Brooks Rogers and wife, Barbara, of Leander; grandchildren, Richard "Arby" Rogers Jr. and wife, Hayda, of Bakersfield, California, Polly Flippin and husband, Jerald, of Robinson, Katie Burcham and husband, Kent, of Driftwood, and Brady Rogers and Amy Nemetz of Hillsboro, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Ricky Rogers, Zachary Flippin, Mason Flippin, Brooke Burcham, Bailey Burcham and Bradley Burcham; the mother of her grandchildren, Patricia Rogers; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
