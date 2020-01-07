JoAnn RogersDec. 30, 1930 - Jan. 4, 2020JoAnn Rogers passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9, at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church Chapel, with The Rev. Ron Durham officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.JoAnn was born December 30, 1930, in Waco, Texas, to Herman and Byrdeen Sligh. JoAnn was educated at Baylor where she was the president of the Athenian Club.In 1952, she married the love of her life, Gerry B. Rogers. Soon after their wedding, Gerry was stationed at Mitchell Field on Long Island, NY. While Gerry served in the Air Force, JoAnn attended business school and then worked at the Air Force base. They returned to Texas in 1954, where Gerry pursued his law degree from The University of Texas at Austin, and JoAnn worked as the secretary to the Director of the Aeronautics Commission. After he graduated, they moved to Fort Worth before returning to Waco in 1959. JoAnn belonged to the Junior League, Waco Study Club, Shakespeare Study Club, and Harston Study Club, where she also served as president. She was also a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church and the Mixson Sunday School Class.JoAnn had a true love of life, love of home and love of family and friends. She enjoyed entertaining no matter if it was at home, on their houseboat, or at an event. Beyond taking care of family and volunteer work, she was heavily involved in Gerry's construction business. She contributed by providing interior design and landscape design for the homes he built.After surviving cancer two times, she volunteered with the American Cancer Association and Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center.She is survived by son, Bryan Rogers and wife, Gina; daughters, Cynthia Dunson, Suzanne Rogers, and Sally Peavy and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Steven, Annmarie and Christopher Dunson, Cassandra Rogers, Alison, Kristen, Grant and Nathan Rogers, and Scott and Bradley Peavy.The family extends its sincere appreciation to her two caretakers, Debbie Cox and Elizabeth Milton, and to the Providence Hospice Staff for the care and love given to their mother.Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
