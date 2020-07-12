Hazel Delores Rogers March 29, 1927 - July 10, 2020 Dee Bryant Rogers, 93, of Waco passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. A private graveside service will be held. Dee was born March 29, 1927, in Reagan, Texas, to Edna (Laird) and George Bryant. She was a member of First Woodway Baptist Church for many years and most recently attended Western Heights Baptist Church. Dee worked for the Brazos River Authority from where she retired. In her spare time she enjoyed playing games with her children, grandchildren and friends. Her yard was her happy place and she was known for making the best coconut cream pies ever. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Sherry Lynn Lassiter Woods; and son, Larry Ray Lassiter. Dee is survived by her son, Jimmie Dewaine Lassiter; stepdaughter, Jean Downing; stepson, Russ Murphy; grandchildren, Michael Sumaruk and his family, Tanya Sumaruk Sullivan and family, Lisa Lassiter Page and family, and Britany Lassiter Albin and husband. She also leaves behind her siblings, Wayne Bryant and family of Houston, Wendell Bryant and family of Hewitt, and Bobbie Bryant Beck and family of Hewitt. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

