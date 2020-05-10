Stacie Roessler April 23, 1931 - May 8, 2020 Stacie Ann Roessler, 89, of Woodway, entered eternity on May 8, 2020, after receiving a call from her Beloved Lord and Savior. She was blessed with a peaceful passing at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loved ones after a brief, but courageous battle with cancer. When she is judged on her involvement in building the Kingdom, the evidence will be the devotion to her husband, family and community of faith. Visitation celebrating her life and the Rosary will be 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Waco with the Rev. Ryan Higdon as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West, TX. Stacie was born Anastasia Bacak in West, TX, on April 23, 1931, and her most meaningful Christmas as a child was when World War II ended and her brothers and brother-in-law came home. Her father was born in Czechoslovakia so Stacie was fluent in Czech as well as English. While working with her family's farm caring for her younger brother Bill, Stacie met her loving husband-to-be, Herman Roessler, at a local dance hall. She graduated from West High School in 1949. They were married on October 22, 1949, in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waco, TX. They built their home in 1953 and raised three children in the Midway Independent School District. After Stacie got married and got a car of her own, she then visited for many years the shut-ins and patients in nursing homes. She also visited patients in the Waco Veterans Hospital. She completed a business college program in business administration and worked for GMAC in Waco for many years. Stacie and Herman enjoyed boating and dancing at Czech Halls in West with their friends and family. Before television, they enjoyed playing "42" dominoes and card games. They enjoyed family vacations to see America and spending many weekends boating on Lake Whitney and Lake Waco teaching kids to love watersports and camping. Stacie wrote in her memories that her husband had helped her to grow spiritually. He never missed mass unless he was very sick. He always attended the funerals of his relatives and friends. She never heard him to gossip about anyone and he inspired her to be a good person. He never complained to her when she got involved in works of charity. Stacie cared for Herman until his final passing on March 30, 2017. They celebrated their 68th Wedding Anniversary with family in their home in Woodway, TX. Stacie was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Martin Roessler; her parents, Ignac Alois Bacak and Cecilia Frances Klish; her in-laws, John Theodore Roessler and Clara Margret Straten; three sisters, Agnes Bacak, Mary Murphy, Louise and husband, Rudolf Urban; three brothers, Frankie and wife, Rose Bacak, William and wife, Lillian Bacak, Lewis and wife, Martha Bacak; brothers-in-law August J. Hlavenka and Henry F. Roessler; son-in-law Richard B. Hall; sister-in-law Annie and husband, Frankie Schroeder; sister-in-law Odilie Anne and husband, Raymond Gerik; and sister-in-law, Mary Podsednik. Stacie is survived by her three children, Herman E. and wife, Marilynn Roessler, Linda R Weinberg, Denise A. and husband, Ron Snapka; two grandchildren, Rachal K and husband, Shawn Brewster, Jonathan and wife, Kari Weinberg; brother-in-law, Johnny and wife, Alma Lena Roessler, and sister-in-law, Erma Roessler. Memorials may be made to Waco Humane Society Animal Shelter, 2032 Circle Rd., Waco, TX 76706, or the charity of your heart. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
+1
+1
Service information
May 12
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
OakCrest Funeral Home
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
4520 Bosque Boulevard
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
2 arrested on riot charge in East Waco gathering
-
Texas Speaker: Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot showing ‘disgusting disregard for the safety of others’
-
Officers arrest armed suspect wanted in Falls County shooting
-
Police: Worker dies in industrial accident at Versalift plant
-
Teenager who saved Waco neighbor from house fire dies in Dallas car crash
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.