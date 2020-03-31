Thomas Roe
August 6, 1961 - March 26, 2020
Thomas Roe passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. The family has planned a private visitation by invitation only.
Honorary pallbearers will be CSM Russell McCray, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Mark Pearson, Cpt. Steven Brun, and Col. (Ret.) Marshall A. Hagen.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
