Thomas Roe

August 6, 1961 - March 26, 2020

Thomas Roe passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. The family has planned a private visitation by invitation only.

Honorary pallbearers will be CSM Russell McCray, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Mark Pearson, Cpt. Steven Brun, and Col. (Ret.) Marshall A. Hagen.

