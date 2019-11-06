Robin RoeFeb. 23, 1965 - Oct. 30, 2019Robin Lee Roe, 54, passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A Visitation will be 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 10, at Crossroads Fellowship on Estates Drive. A Celebration of her life will follow at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend Steve Abbe officiating.Robin was born in Waco, Texas, February 23, 1965, to Rita (Coates) and Clarence Burnett. Robin was a 1983 graduate of Midway High School and a 1986 graduate of Baylor University. She was currently employed by ESC Region 12 where she worked for twenty five years.Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Rodney; parents, C.E. and Rita Burnett; son, Spencer Shelburne and wife, Chelsea; daughter, Mikaila Shelburne and fiancée, Carson Searcy; brother, Robert Edward Burnett and wife, Roxanne; granddaughter, Blakely Grace Searcy; aunt, Julie Hankins and husband, David; cousins, Elliot and Kristen Hankins, Evan and Halley Hankins.Memorial contributions can be made to Grey Mutts animal rescue of Clifton, Fuzzy Friends animal rescue in Waco, or TOSA.

