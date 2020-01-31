Mary I. RodriquezMarch 20, 1959 - January 29, 2020Mary Isabel Rodriquez, 60, formerly of Waco, Texas passed away on January 29, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at OakCrest Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Rodriquez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries