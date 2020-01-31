Mary I. RodriquezMarch 20, 1959 - January 29, 2020Mary Isabel Rodriquez, 60, formerly of Waco, Texas passed away on January 29, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at OakCrest Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Rodriquez, Mary I.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Rodriquez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.