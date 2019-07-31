Raymond RodriguezNov. 24, 1968 - July 28, 2019Raymond Rodriguez, 50, of Waco, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. C. Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

