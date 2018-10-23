Raquel Ybanez RodriguezJan. 6, 1932 - Oct. 21, 2018Raquel Rodriguez, 86, of Waco, passed away Sunday, October 21, 2018 at her residence.Visitation will be held 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 23, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 24, at Centro Evangelistico Church, 2701 S. University Parks Drive, in Waco. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

