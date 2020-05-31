Nina Rodriguez Nov. 7, 1961 - May 27, 2020 Nina Rodriguez, 58, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Waco. Services are pending at this time. View guestbook online at www.pecangrovefuneral.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Jun 3
Visitation
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Jun 4
Service
Thursday, June 4, 2020
11:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S 5th St.
WACO, TX 76706
