Julia RodriguezFeb. 22, 1922 - March 14, 2019Julia Rodriguez, 97, of Waco, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019.A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 16, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A funeral service will be 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

