Juan RodriguezMay 16, 1948 - July 16, 2018Juan Lara Rodriguez, 70, of Rosebud, died, Monday, July 16, 2018, in a Waco Hospital. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 21, in St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud. Rev. John Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Rosebud.Mr. Rodriguez was born, May 16, 1948, in Rosebud, to Jose and Eugenia Lara Rodriguez. He lived in Rosebud all of his life. He married Maria Socorro Rojas on June 30, 2004. He owned and operated Rodriguez Trucking in Rosebud since 1998. He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara Christine Rodriguez.He is survived by his wife, Maria Socorro Rodriguez of Rosebud; four daughters, Jackie Salazar and husband, Randy, Jessica Rodriguez, Rosalynn Alexander and husband, Chris, and Cecilia Rodriquez all of Waco; one stepson, Junior Contreras of Rosebud; three stepdaughters, Esmeralda Contreras, Yadira Contreras, and Isela Contreras all of Mexico; one brother, Roy Rodriguez of Rosebud; four sisters, Matilda Castro of Waco, Janie Ambriz and Mary Davilla both of Rosebud, and Betty DeLeon of Temple; 21 grandchildren, Jaren Salazar, Jonah Salazar, James Salazar, Jadin Salazar, Jordin Rodriguez-Cavitt, Daydrah Rodriguez-Cavitt, D'airah Rodriguez-Cavitt, Layla Alexander, Jaxon Alexander, Jon Alexander, Ameryce Ware, Adyn Ware, Bibiana Barbosa, Said Barbosa, Eder Barbosa, Nancy De la Rosa, Erik De la Rosa, Arely De la Rosa, Daena Garcia, Edwin Garcia, and Jovany Garcia.Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 20, at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
