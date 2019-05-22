Casandra RodriguezJuly 23, 1981 - May 18, 2019Casandra Rodriguez, of Waco, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 18, 2019. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, at OakCrest Funeral Home, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 24, at OakCrest, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.Casandra was born on July 23, 1981, in Waco, to Dianna Rodriguez. She was a homemaker and a wonderful mother to her children, Ariana and Lenny. Casandra, or, "Baby Cakes" as she was lovingly called, loved spending time with her family and making everyone laugh. She enjoyed baking and singing with her amazing voice. Sitting by the lake and watching the sunset was one of her favorite pastimes.Casandra was preceded in death by her grandfather, David Rodriguez, Sr.Survivors include her mother, Dianna Rodriguez; grandmother, Susie Rodriguez; children, Ariana and Lenny; sister, Alexandra Rodriquez and husband, Timothy, Jr.; aunts, Deborah Turner, Yvonne Hudson and husband, Tim, Sr.; uncles, David Rodriguez, Jr. and Ronnie Rodriguez, Sr. and wife, Freddie; niece, Khloe; nephew, TJ; and numerous cousins she was close to.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
