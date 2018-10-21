Juan J. RodrigoAug. 4, 1943 - Oct. 13, 2018Juan "Jay" Rodrigo, 75, of Crawford, TX, died Saturday just before midnight October 13, 2018 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, Spartanburg, SC. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 9, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, November 10, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel. Burial, with military honors, will be in Oakwood Cemetery Converse Gardens, 180 Oakwood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302.Born August 4, 1943 in Washington D.C., he was the son of the late Joseph and Lettie Rodrigo.Jay was an Orthopedic Surgeon for 50 years. In 2011 Jay moved to Texas where he started a total joint program at Hillcrest Hospital. Before Waco, Jay started an orthopedic practice, Stedman Hawkins of the Carolinas, in Spartanburg, SC. Prior to these endeavors, Jay was a full professor of surgery at U of CA Davis for 20 years and U of CA San Francisco for 10 years. Jay received his BA and MS at U of CA Berkley. He was a PAC 8 Diving Champion there. He had the option of going into the Olympics or medical school and chose medical school. He received his M.D. at U of CA San Francisco. After graduating Jay joined the Army and was a doctor in their Special Forces stationed out of Ft. Devens in MA. After leaving the Army he joined the staff at U of CA San Francisco and then U of CA, Davis. Jay was the team physician of the Sacramento Kings for many years. He was also the team physician of the Sacramento River Cats, (Oakland A's AAA league).He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Cindy Austin Rodrigo; one daughter, Rochelle Rodrigo-Adams of Tucson, AZ; two sons, Luke Austin Danielewicz of Salt Lake City, UT, and Jesse Doyle Danielewicz of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Stefanie Wayson of Orinda, CA; and one nephew, Tom Wayson and wife, Michelle; along with their two sons.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baylor, Scott, & White Medical Center - Hillcrest, 100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd., Waco, TX 76712.An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.J.F. Floyd MortuaryFloyd's Greenlawn Chapel2075 E. Main St.,Spartanburg, SC 29307(864) 582-5451Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
