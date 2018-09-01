Dorothy Jean RochelleFeb. 27, 1934 - Aug. 27, 2018Dorothy Jean Waisath Rochelle was born in East St. Louis Illinois, February 27, 1934 to Thelma and Wilfred Waisath and died peacefully, August 22, 2018, at 84 years old, at her home in Pearland, Texas. Dorothy was always the "big sister" to her brothers, Bud, Ron and Jim, always looking out for them. After high school Dorothy went straight to work. After meeting her husband of 45 years, John Rochelle, they went into the convenience store business in Texarkana, Texas; they moved their successful business to Waco years later. At their peak, they had five convenience stores including a strip mall with a laundromat. Dorothy and John raised eight children all while building their business. Dorothy was a hard worker, always welcoming their customers as they entered their business.After John passed, she moved to Pearland, Texas, where she was on the Founders Club of Watercrest Shadow Creek Ranch in 2016.Dorothy was preceded in death by parents, Thelma and Wilfred; husband, John Ross Rochelle; brothers, Wilfred "Bud" Jr., Ronald Gale, and James Earl; step-daughter, Cheryl Rochelle; and son-in-law, David Jantz.She is survived by her children: daughters, Brenda Kistler and husband, Wayne, and Susan Jantz; sons, Keith W. Beitler and wife, Kelly, and Jim Beitler and wife, Cindy; step-daughters, Nancy Bush and husband, Jim, Rosa Minx and husband, Johnnie and Jackie Rochelle; and 18 grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.She will be laid to rest with her husband, in Oakwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, Dorothy loved dogs and would want a donation in her memory to the ASPCA.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
