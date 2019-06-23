Bobby Joe Rocha, Sr.May 10, 1969 - June 18, 2019Bobby Joe Rocha, Sr., 50, of Waco, passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 5-8 pm Tuesday June 25, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with a Rosary to be recited at 7.Bobby was born May 10, 1969, to Tom Rocha and Gracie Gonzalez in San Antonio, Texas. He was a hard worker who was always outside tinkering with something. Bobby loved fishing, camping, cooking and barbequing but spending time with family was his priority. He loved when people came to visit, especially his family, and was always there when someone needed him. Bobby was the world's number one dad.He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Rocha and Gracie Gonzalez; aunts and uncles, Roy, Richard, and Solanda Garcia, and Santos, Evangelina, and Eloy Gonzalez.Bobby is survived by his children, Pamela Deleon, Isabel Deleon, Gracie Rocha, Juliette Rocha, Bobby Rocha, Jr., Lizbeth Rocha, Leon Martinez, Jose Flores, Alex Cruz, and Maryann (Jackie) Longoria; grandchildren, Victoria, Pearl, Lola, Alex, Pennelope (Penny) and Baby Flores; and siblings, Connie, Billie, Trini, Michael, Sylvia, Rachel, Roxanne, Daniel, Phillip, and many more.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

