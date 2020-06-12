Vera Robinson Sias

Aug. 8, 1952 - May 31, 2020

Vera Robinson Sias passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, at Union Baptist District Association.

