Deloris Robinson

Sept. 19, 1948 - May 24, 2020

Deloris Dudley Robinson passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, May 29, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St, in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 30, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 East Loop 340, in Waco.

Service information

May 29
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
SERENITY LIFE CELEBRATIONS
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
May 30
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00AM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
May 30
Repast
Saturday, May 30, 2020
12:00PM
Marshall Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
1121 N. 6th Street
Waco, TX 76707
