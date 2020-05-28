Jerry Robinett
April 19, 1942 - May 27, 2020
Jerry Lynn Robinett passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Visitation with family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, May 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born April 19, 1942, to Tommie and Mable (Andrews) Robinett in Groesbeck, Texas. After high school, Jerry joined the Army from July 1960 until August 1963. Driving was a passion of his (he had a professional card in his wallet), he worked for Central Freight Lines, Equipment Depot, and Allen Samuels. Jerry made many friends through these industries. His biggest passion was fishing. You could find him at the lake or coast with friends, his brother and nephew, his son-in-law or his grandchildren on any given day; it was good therapy and a source for many of his "tall tales."
Jerry is survived by his wife, Joyce Robinett; two daughters, Rhonda Broughton and husband, Randy, of McGregor, Rene Duffy of Waco; grandchildren, Mandy Broughton (Chris Valmores), Micah Broughton, Grant Duffy, Dakota Clark (Adam Blye), Jessie Clark. He is also survived by his two brothers, Jesse Robinett and Gene Robinett, both of Groesbeck; along with his fur babies that he loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to a charity of your choosing in his name.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.