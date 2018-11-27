Audaine RobinettApril 22, 1926 - Nov. 25, 2018Audaine Hill Robinett, age 92, of Lorena, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 25, 2018. Visitation will be 5 to 7 pm, Tuesday, Nov. 27, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr. Waco.A graveside service and inturment will be 2 pm, Wednesday, November 28, at Waco Memorial Park, with The Rev. Carroll Hambrick officiating.Robbie as he liked to be called was born April 22, 1926, in Coryell County, Texas, in the Harmon Community, the son of the late James Austin and Jewell Mabel (Hill) Robinett.From December 1944 to November 1946, he served his country in the U.S. Army. He was recognized as Staff Sargent among other medals. He received the Bronze Star and a medal for being a Sharp Shooter. While in the Army, he was trained at Camp Hood, now Ft. Hood on land that belonged to his parents in his early years.After his honorable discharge from the service, he met Lettie Mae Nichols, whom he married October 7, 1949, in Gatesville, Texas. They just celebrated sixty-nine years of marriage. He was employed as a Nurse's Assistant at the VA Hospital in Waco. After thirty-five years, he retired in 1982. After retirement, he was employed at Central Christian Church as a maintenance man. He was a live time member of Beverly Hills Baptist Church, but after declining health in recent years, was unable to attend church.Robbie was a hard worker and loved working in his yard and in his garden. He raised some prize cantaloupes. He was an avid sports fan, loved watching Lady Bear games and the Texas Rangers.Also preceding him in death were his brothers, Durwood Robinett of Waco, Glen Robinett of Midland, and Van Robinett of Grandview; half brother, Joe Manning; step-grandson, Adam Bowman; and sister-in-law, Catherine Robinett.He is survived by his loving wife, Lettie Mae; daughter, Beverly and husband, Bruce Bowman, of Lorena; son, David Robinett and wife, Cathy, of Hewitt; grandson, Brad Taylor of Hewitt; granddaughter, Callie Robinett of Dallas; step-granddaughter, Amy Bowman of Euless; three great-granddaughters, Maddicyn Taylor of Austin, and Klohie and Aerabella Taylor of Hewitt; sister-in-laws, Francis Robinett and Virgie Robinett; and half sister, Janell Manning of Gatesville.The Robinett family expresses their sincere gratitude to Senior Care of Hewitt and Providence Hospice Place for their dedication and care of Audaine. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Forbes and Fred Blanchard.For those desiring, the family has suggested Providence Hospice, for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.