Thomas Lee RobertsonDec. 14, 1945 - Aug. 1, 2018Thomas "Tom" Lee Robertson passed away peacefully at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, August 1, 2018, at the age of 72. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 4, 2018, at St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery, "The Rock Church" in Cranfills Gap, 2680 County Rd 4145, with Pastor Matthew Hardaway of St. Paul Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, August 3, 2018, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Tom was born, December 14, 1945, in Riverside, California, to Lee and Florence Robertson.He grew up in Waco, graduated from Waco High School in 1964, and then attended Baylor University, graduating with a degree in mathematics in 1968. On January 13, 1973, he married Sheila Leavon Samuelson in Waco, Texas.He worked in the oil fields of West Texas as an engineer briefly before transitioning to a career with various banking and insurance institutions in Houston and Waco for 10 years. Tom then began working for Brazos Higher Education Authority (later Service Corporation) for nearly 21 years, before retiring as its COO in 2007.Tom enjoyed "tinkering" in his shop, creating and building various projects, watching sporting events, serving as a scout leader and soccer coach for his son's teams, and serving as a chaperone for the Robinson High School "Pride of the Blue" marching band from 1990-1998.Tom was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sheila Samuelson Robertson; son, Justin; daughter, Lara; and his beloved Golden Retriever, Jake.Memorials can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or the Humane Society of Central Texas.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
