Rita Robertson March 21, 1931 - May 4, 2020 Rita Joy Kousal Robertson, age 89, passed away in her sleep at home May 4, 2020. Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 7, with the Rev. Brandon Frenzel of First Methodist Church, Waco, presiding. Rita was born in Waco, Texas, March 21, 1931, to parents, Fred and Juanita Brogdon Kousal, and joined the Cradle Roll of First Methodist Church where she was a lifetime member. She graduated from Waco High School, but her career started much earlier. At 28 months old, the Waco Trib reported that she had won her third singing and dancing contest. A notable performance was in a Little Rascals/Our Gang episode where she tap danced as entertainment at a birthday party. She married Early G. Robertson in 1971, and the family moved to the Rio Grande Valley, where she opened and operated Rita Robertson's School of Dance in Weslaco, Texas. Affectionately known as "Miss Rita," she taught and shared her love of dance with two generations of dancers-from learning "Groovy Chicken" and "Ballet Prayer" all the way to "Swan Lake". Miss Rita moved back to Waco in 2008, but the studio is still teaching dance and is owned and operated by one of her long time students. Her other lifelong love was antiquing–she never met an auction or estate sale that she didn't love! She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Ronnie Kousal; and husband, Early G. Robertson. She is survived by children, Pamela Miller of Waco, Patricia Quick and GW of Jacksboro, Texas, Randy Robertson and Thelayna of Georgetown, Patrick Robertson and Lynda Burchett of Houston, and Suzy Minor and Craig of Houston. 'Noni's' grandchildren are 'J' Johnny Miller, Jr., and Dawn, Paul Miller, Robert Branham, Krystal McClung and John, and Sara Hall and Caleb. Her great-grandchildren are Chase Miller, Paige, Seth and Tyler Randolph, Kaston and Waden McClung, and Rowe Hall. She is also survived by our extended family, Sofia Marton and Sam, Tina Houseman, Stela Mocuta and Rodie Daniliuc, who loved and cared for her and now know the lyrics of all the oldie standards from the 1930s on–because although her speaking voice had faded she could still sing all the lyrics to the very end. Miss Rita received truckloads of flowers, literally, at recitals over her lifetime, so, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels at First Methodist Church, 4901 Cobbs Drive, Waco TX 76710, or Meals on Wheels Waco. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
2 arrested on riot charge in East Waco gathering
-
Officers arrest armed suspect wanted in Falls County shooting
-
Mike Copeland: New grocery store; Start Up Waco restart; Easy Gardener layoffs; Building permit roundup
-
Man arrested, accused of sex assault of girl outside Waco school
-
Waco police: Arrests mark progress in stopping wave of shootings
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.