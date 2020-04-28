Thomas Roberts
March 16, 1956 - April 23, 2020
Thomas Karl Roberts born March 16, 1956 of Erie, Pennsylvania passed away Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 at UT Southwestern in Dallas. Services are pending due to current health concerns.
Tom was preceded in death by his father and mother, Richard Roberts and Helene Scharer Roberts Pignanelle.
He is survived by his son, Dallas Jordan Roberts and his family in Copperas Cove, Texas, and family in California, Ohio and Pennsyvania.
The relatives would like to thank his work family of TYMCO Inc, Baylor Scott and White, Centre for Neuro Skills, UT Southwestern, and Martin Oaks for taking such wonderful care of Tom.
Condolences to Tom's family may be sent to:
2120 Washington Avenue, Waco, Texas 76701
