Jimmy Lee RobertsMarch 16, 1951 - Dec. 12, 2019Jimmy Lee Roberts, 68, of Lorena, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, at Connally-Compton Funeral Directors in Waco, Texas, with interment to follow in Rosemound Cemetery. A visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19, at Connally-Compton Funeral Directors in Waco.Jimmy was born on March 16, 1951, in Waco, to Hollie Leland Roberts and Dorris Dean (Mostyn) Roberts. He attended school in Waco and graduated from University High School in 1969. Jimmy married Elizabeth Rushing, in Austin, in 1987. He was a member of Primrose Drive Baptist Church. Jimmy loved sports, especially Baylor basketball and the Dallas Cowboys. He loved old country western music, sitting on the back porch with the dogs, and cooking on the grill whenever he could.Jimmy was preceded in death by father, Hollie Leland Roberts, and sister, Kay Hudson.Survivors include wife, Elizabeth Rushing Roberts; son, Jimmy Roberts and wife, Kelsi; daughters, Kelley Wolfe and husband, Max, Lindsey Roberts; stepdaughter, Kristi LeBouef and husband, Dennis; stepson, Brad Hart; mother, Dorris Roberts; brother, Johnny Roberts; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
