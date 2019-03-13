Jerry Lane RobertsAug. 17, 1950 - March 11, 2019Mr. Jerry Lane Roberts, 68, of China Spring, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 surround by his family. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 15, at The Well Church in Moody, Texas, with The Rev. Jason Dean and The Rev. Jared McClure officiating and interment to follow in Waco Memorial Park in Waco. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 14, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Jerry was born August 17, 1950, in Waco, Texas, to Robert and Velma (Allison) Roberts. He was a longtime resident of China Spring. Jerry was a member of The Well Church where he was a Deacon. He married the love of his life, Cindy Flowers on January 30, 1981 in Waco. They celebrated 38 years together. Jerry owned Roberts Construction Company for 40 years. He was an avid golfer, loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents.Survivors include his wife, Cindy Roberts of China Spring; daughters, Cindy Jo Moreland and (John) of Dallas, Angela Montoya Rice and (Ricky Romero) of Temple; son, Jeremy Montoya and (Amber) of West; grandchildren: Sinda Barrett and (Raymond Nuijens), Kendell Rice and (Devon Lample), Jaden Montoya, Gianna Montoya, Jonah Montoya, and Noah Montoya, great-grandchildren: Graeson Rice and Kaedon Lample; sister, Terry Poindexter of Grand Prairie; numerous nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

