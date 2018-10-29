Gerald Joyce RobertsAug. 5, 1931 - Oct. 27, 2018Gerald Joyce (Bolton) Roberts passed away at the young age of 87 on Saturday October 27, 2018.Services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Sam Armstrong officiating. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:00 p.m. to service time, Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at the funeral home.Joyce was born, August 5, 1931, in Forest Glade, Texas, to Issac Courtland and Erma Lynn (Duke) Bolton. She married Charles Arnold "Hike" Roberts on September 8, 1951. They lived in Lacy Lakeview, Texas where they raised five children. Joyce worked at Lakeview Elementary Cafeteria and retired from TSTC and moved to Groesbeck, Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hike on May 11, 1977; two sons, Danny Ray Roberts and Carey Steve Roberts; brother, Richard Bolton; and sister, Doris Alexander.Survivors include her sons, Lynn Roberts and wife, Beverly, and Ronnie Roberts and wife, Sharon; daughter, Carolyn Porter and husband, Marty; brother, Steve Bolton and wife, Shirley; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.She will be dearly missed by the entire family.Pallbearers will be Brad, Chris, Quint and Jake Roberts, Bubba Porter and Carter Lear.Honorary pallbearers will be Hank Roberts, Gavin Busby, Caleb Rutherford, Shayne Blanchard, Bryce Ballentine and Zander Howard.The family is deeply grateful for all the support and prayers during this difficult time and wishes to extend a special thank you to the Staff's at The Atrium of Bellmead and Texas Home Health Hospice.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.