Billy Lee RobertsMay 28, 1933 - Jan. 29, 2019Billy Lee Roberts, 85, of Marlin, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife, Mary Ann, on January 29, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 2, at St Joseph Catholic Church. The family will be receiving visitors from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 1, at Adams Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m., followed by Knights of Columbus Wake Service.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

