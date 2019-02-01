Billy Lee RobertsMay 28, 1933 - Jan. 29, 2019Billy Lee Roberts, 85, of Marlin passed away at home surrounded by his loving family and devoted wife, Mary Ann, on January 29, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marlin, with The Rev. Ron Feather officiating, assisted by Deacon Julian Tyboroski. Interment at Hillcrest Cemetery will immediately follow. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, February 1, at Adams Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Knights of Columbus Wake Service.Billy was born May 28, 1933, in Chilton, Texas, to parents Talmadge and Allie Mae (Nelson) Roberts. He attended Chilton schools and graduated in 1950. During high school he participated in many sports. From 1951 to 1955, he proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Carpenter DDE825 and took part in Operation Ivy, the first successful test of the country's first hydrogen bomb. After returning from the Korean War Billy went to work as a deputy for the Falls County Sheriff's Department where he was bestowed with the nickname "Mr. Big Hat". He later became a policeman for the City of Marlin before leaving law enforcement to work for the city's water works department. He also served as the city's Public Works Director and retired from the city in 1992.While working for the sheriff's department Billy met Mary Ann Benke, who was working in the county clerk's office. They were married on April 7, 1957. Billy and Mary Ann had five children, all of whom Billy was very proud.Billy enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labor with friends and family. He also loved family birthday celebrations, fishing and camp-outs at the Brazos River, making wood crafts in his shop and barbequing. Most of all, Billy loved spending time with his cherished grandchildren, with whom he took many trips to Galveston, Six Flags Holiday in the Park and Glen Rose.He served as a volunteer fireman with the Marlin VFD in its early years, was an active member of the local DAV chapter and Knights of Columbus, and was a dedicated member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marlin where he served in various ministries until failing health rendered him unable to continue.Billy was preceded in death by his father, Talmadge Witt Roberts; mother, Allie Mae Roberts; and sister, Ernestine Scott of Temple.He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; and children, Patricia Dingrando and husband, Frankie, Eddie Roberts, Nelson Roberts and wife, Gina, Barbara Sharp and husband, Steve, and Mike Roberts and wife, Jennifer. Billy is also survived by his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Lindsy Mortimer and daughters, Caisley Goeke and Cortney Goeke, Mandy Shelton and husband, Scott, and their daughter, Addie, Stephanie Thurman and husband, Brent, Aaron Roberts, Mattie Duval, Alli Roberts, Wesley Sharp, Jeffrey Sharp, Amanda Neumann and son, Peyton Hensley, and Daisy Metcalf and husband, Brad, and their children, Abigail and Clayton. He is also survived by his sister, June Salsberry of Harker Heights; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.The family wishes to thank Dr. David Fedro and his staff, the staff at Standards Home Health and Hospice Care and our Visiting Angel, Lou Ella, for their excellent and kind care of Billy.Flowers are appreciated as well as memorial donations to the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department.Thank you, Billy, for your military service. God Bless America!Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
