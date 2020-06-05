Betty Roberts
Jan. 3, 1935 - June 3, 2020
Betty Francis Dunn Roberts went home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2020, at age 85. Graveside is 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Dr. Jerry Raines will officiate.
Betty was born on January 3, 1935, to Mary and Ernest Dunn, in Waco, Texas. She was the youngest of eight children and she lived on a farm on the South Bosque River outside of Waco. At the age of seven, her father passed away and the family moved into Waco. Betty worked all through high school at Kresses 5&10 Store and Service Mutual Insurance Company.
Betty met her husband, Ernie Roberts, on a blind date in 1952 and they married one year later on July 3, 1953. They were married one month shy of 67 years. They made their early home in Woodway. Betty worked at the James Connally Air Force Base in Waco until she had children; she then stayed home with the girls. In 1973, Ernie and Betty bought a company in Lancaster, TX, and moved the family to DeSoto. She managed the office for the company until retirement in 1990. In 2007, Betty and Ernie moved to Decatur, TX, to be near their younger grandchildren.
Betty has always been an active member of her church - she attended Emmanuel Baptist in Waco, First Baptist in Woodway (where she was also church secretary), Hampton Road Baptist Church in DeSoto, and currently, First Baptist Church in Decatur. She was a leader in BSF, Bible Study Fellowship, for many years.
She fought and survived breast cancer 40 years ago. After recovery, she worked with other cancer patients as a volunteer to help them with coping skills as they made adjustments for life after cancer. She battled Parkinson's for the past ten years.
Betty and her husband enjoyed traveling around the world with family and friends. They ventured to the Middle East, Japan, Russia, the Amazon River, and Europe. They also enjoyed cruising up until the last few years.
Her favorite thing was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Betty loved the Lord and she shared that love with everyone she met.
Betty is survived by her husband, of 66 years, Ernest Evans Roberts of Decatur, TX; her daughters, Kay Lynn Roberts Day and husband, Paul, of Maypearl, and Kendra Roberts Schuring and husband, Bob, of Decatur; her granddaughters, Mallory Schuring, Kirbie Day Sims and husband, Mark; her grandsons, Tucker Schuring, Dr. Colby Day and wife, Chessi; two great-grandsons, Broxton and Hawk Day; and one great-granddaughter, Poppy Day. Betty has one surviving sibling, sister Doris Azbell of Waco, TX.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to the First Baptist Church in Decatur, Youth Scholarship Fund, 1200 Preskitt Rd. Decatur, TX 76234 or call (940) 627-3235.
