Taryn Emilie RobertNov. 17, 1954 - Aug. 23, 2018Taryn Robert, 63, of Waco and the wife of Maurice Robert, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018. Cremation was arranged by Lake Shore Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(1) entry

skip50

Maurice,
Please accept my deepest and sincerest condolences on the passing of your wife. May our Lord God grant you peace and comfort in this sorrowful time. Terry Wigley

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.