Jerry W. RobertDec. 11, 1942 - Dec. 5, 2018Jerry William Robert, 75, of Riesel, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, December 9, at First Baptist Church of Riesel, 301 Edwards St., Riesel, with a visitation and meal to follow.Jerry was born December 11, 1942, to Joseph Orphie and Olga Pomykal Robert, the youngest of nine children. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in the fall of 1961 and was assigned to the Toul-Rosieres Air Force Base in Eastern France working in electronic intelligence; he proudly served for four years. He married Betty Benton in 1967 and they celebrated 51 years of marriage on November 22, 2018. Jerry was a member of the First Baptist Church of Riesel. After working for many years at Waco Communications, he began his own electronic repair and service business, BCR Communications, in Riesel.He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and three brothers.Jerry is survived by his wife, Betty Benton Robert; son, Brian Robert and wife, Leigh Ann; grandson, William Robert; granddaughter, Rebekah Robert, all of Riesel; brother, J.D. Robert and wife, Deloras, of Lacy Lakeview; sister, Lucille Witt, of Axtell; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and those that called him Uncle Jerry and Grandpa Jerry Honey.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to www.gofundme.com/support-little-hander-christian or www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.