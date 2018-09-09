James Lester RobertMarch 11, 1927 - Sept. 6, 2018James Lester "Jiggs" "Pop" Robert, 91, formally of Waco, passed away, Thursday September 6, 2018, surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Rosemound Cemetery, 3201 S 12th St, Waco, TX 76706, with Larry Robert officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 10, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

