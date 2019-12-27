Betty C. RobertSept. 15, 1947 - Dec. 25, 2019Betty Carol Robert, 72, of Riesel, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with a visitation and meal to follow at First Baptist Church Riesel, 301 Edwards St., in Riesel.Betty was born September 15, 1947 to Carroll and Doris (Lord) Benton, the oldest of three children. She married Jerry Robert in 1967 and they celebrated 51 years of marriage on November 22, 2018. Betty was a member of the First Baptist Church of Riesel. She graduated from Baylor University with her Bachelors Degree in Education, teaching elementary school locally until retirement in 2004. Betty continued working as a substitute teacher in Riesel.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; and sister, Joy Kelley.Betty is survived by her son, Brian Robert and wife, Leigh Ann; grandson, William Robert; granddaughter, Rebekah Robert, all of Riesel; brother, Charles Benton and wife, Kathryn, of Riesel; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts and cousins; who all lovingly called her Aunt Betty and Goombah.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in Betty's memory to Operation Christmas Child through FBC Riesel or FBC Children and Youth Departments at 301 Edwards St., Riesel, TX 76682.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
