Richard RobersonOct. 10, 1947 - July 26, 2019Richard Wayne Roberson, age 71, of Bellmead passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jeff Stinson officiating. Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Waco. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 29, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Pallbearers will be Tony McRae, Jarrod Richard, Jeff Vasser, Bill Riddings, Ronnie Bartoskie, and David Stinson. Honorary Pallbearers are Sam Stinson, Terry Richard and Lawrence Kirkpatrick.Ricky was born in Mexia, Texas. The oldest son of Thomas and Lois Roberson. Ricky worked at General Tire for 17 years. Soon after he graduated top of his class from TSTI's Electronic & Computer Technology programs in 1991. He then had a career with AT&T for over 17 years, retiring late 2012.Ricky was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Claudette Richard; parents, Thomas and Lois Roberson. Survivors include Brenda Roberson his wife of 52 years; daughter, Tracy McRae and husband, Tony, of China Spring; son-in-law (always) Jarrod Richard of Hewitt; granddaughters, Brittany and Christina McRae; great-grandson, Aiden; siblings, brother, Randy Roberson and wife, Janet, of Lumberton; two sisters, Judy Roberson of Hewitt and Myra Parr and husband, Jimmy, of Yoakum.In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Church of the Redeemed, 4300 Orchard Ln. Waco, Tx. 76705. The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for their heart felt care.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
