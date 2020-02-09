Kenneth RobersonJuly 31, 1936 - Feb. 2, 2020Kenneth "Shorty" Roberson, of Bruceville, passed away early Sunday morning February 2, 2020, at the age of 83. At his request, there will not be any services.Mr. Roberson was born July 31, 1936, in Bruceville, Texas, the son of the late Joseph Arnold and Mattie Louise (Haddock) Roberson, and was a 1955 graduate of Lorena High School. Following his high school graduation, he served his country in the United States Navy until his honorable discharge in 1958. On August 7, 1959, he married the former Jackie McNeely at Bruceville Baptist Church in Bruceville. For 37 years, Kenneth was employed by Lehigh Portland Cement Plant. He was instrumental with the construction of I-35 and Lake Waco as a heavy equipment operator.Preceding him in death was a son, Randy Roberson, and a brother, Jerry Roberson.Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Jackie; two sons, Kenny Ray Roberson, and wife, Yvonne; Keith Lynn "Rooster" Roberson, and wife, Valorie; a brother, Curtis Roberson, and wife, Diane; two sisters, Shirley Landon, and husband Bob; Mary Glatter, and husband, Ronnie; two granddaughters, Crystal Bell and Kayla Roberson; two great-grandsons, Ross Bell and Rooney Bell.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfuneralhome.com. Through this site, you are encouraged to leave a condolence or fond memory about "Shorty".
