Ruth Roach
Oct. 19, 1931 - April 22, 2020
Ruth Roach, 88, joined her Heavenly Father on April 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. The family will have a private graveside service with Pastor Alan Ritchie officiating. Due to ongoing social restrictions, there will be no memorial service at this time, but may be held at a later date.
Ruth was born on October 19, 1931, in Van Alystyne, Texas, to J.D. and Artel White. She married Jimmy Roach on June 6, 1953, in Waco. Jimmy passed away on April 10, 1976. Ruth was a truly devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved the Lord and she exhibited that in the way she treated all with whom she came in contact. She would help anyone that needed it and always wanted to stay in the background. She never missed any of the grandchildren and great-grandchildren's baseball, basketball, volleyball, softball, or soccer games, regardless of the weather. She loved the Baylor Lady Bears Basketball team and was an avid Texas Ranger Baseball fan. As a family we will all miss Granny Ruth's Sunday lunches, Thanksgiving lunches and Christmas Eve dinners. She loved cooking for her family and we will especially miss her famous "Granny Ruth's Dressing". Ruth was a former employee of Texas Power and Light (Oncor) for 29 years and Northern and Nye Printing for 20 years. She was a member of New Road Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; her parents, J.D. and Artel White; in-laws, Ernest and Monnie Roach; sister-in-law, Cathy Roach; and brother-in-law, Fillmore Roach.
Survivors include sons, Glenn Roach and wife, Jan, and Phil Roach and wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Melissa Doyle and husband, Douglas, Ashton Neubert and husband, Jacob, Mackenzie James and husband, Taylor, Rachel Roach, Jimmy Peyton Roach, Lara Hunt, Bethany Fortner, and Sam Easley; great-grandchildren, Dyllan Doyle, Wyatt Doyle, Brady James, Nora Neubert, Harper Ruth Neubert, Elliston Neubert, Jack Hunt, Knox Hunt, Harper Hunt, Henry Fortner, Heath Fortner, and Halley Fortner; siblings, Joe White and wife, Marion, of Irving,Texas, and Betty Timmerman and husband, Walt, of Ankeny, Iowa; brother-in-law, Ernest Roach, Jr., and wife, Dianne, of Robinson; along with several nieces and one nephew.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Roach, Phil Roach, Douglas Doyle, Jacob Neubert, Taylor James, Sam Easley and Jimmy Peyton Roach. Honorary Pallbearers will be Ruth's grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Thank you to the entire staff of Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital, along with the nurses and aides of Bluebonnet Hospice for the care of our mother. Words cannot express our gratitude for the love and sympathies our family have received from all who supported us through this difficult time. Memorials can be made to New Road Church of Christ In Waco.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.